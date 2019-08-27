Upgrade your smoothie game with the Blendtec Classic at $215 (Reg. $300)

- Aug. 27th 2019 7:33 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender for $214.99 shipped. Regularly around $300, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports everything you need for an upgraded blender experience, including one-touch buttons and four pre-programmed settings along with manual control. The included stainless steel blade offers “amazingly smooth blends.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Go the more budget-friendly route with Ninja’s 72-ounce professional blender at $83. You’ll still get enough power here to handle all your smoothie needs and other blending tasks. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 3,800 reviewers.

If you love the Blendtec name, don’t miss out on yesterday’s deal on the 575 model at over $100 off.

Blendtec Classic 575 Blender features:

Our blades are made from cold-forged, hardened steel and have incredible strength. The blunt blade is designed to pulverize the toughest of ingredients and leave a silky-smooth texture. Due to the strength of the blades, no need to spend time chomping items before they are blended. Because the blade is blunt and not sharp, it can be touched and cleaned without injury.

