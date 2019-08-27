Dyson’s Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vac at $200, now $100 off for today only

- Aug. 27th 2019 12:36 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $300+ $200
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum (206900-01) for $199.99 shipped. Originally $400, this model still fetches around $300 at Amazon and Walmart. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. This model boasts a reusable cloth filter, multi-floor cleaning, Dyson’s bagless tech and a 13-inch cleaning path. It also ships with combination and stair tools. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Best Buy customers. More deals and details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also spotted the V8 Animal Vac for $300 shipped directly from Dyson. Currently matched at Best Buy. It includes up to $75 worth of add-on tools and sells for $345 from Amazon third-party sellers in refurbished condition.

There are certainly ways to get in the stick vacuum game for less than $200 if you don’t mind forgoing the Dyson brand name. This Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum goes for $130 and carries 4+ star ratings from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers. For even lighter, more casual clean-ups, Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is just $30 shipped.

We also have $175 off the display-enabled TINECO stick vacuum in today’s Gold Box and the S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop at around $115 off.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum:

Keep your floors spotless with this Dyson Ball 206900-01 upright vacuum, which features cyclonic technology and a reusable cloth filter to remove dust and messes with ease. The combination and stair tool helps you clean areas throughout the home.Along with a self-adjusting cleaner head ensures you can clean thoroughly without losing suction. Allow you to take on a variety of carpets and bare floor with ease.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $300+ $200

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Dyson

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard