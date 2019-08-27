Elgato Stream Deck Mini boosts productivity and streaming, now $50 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon offers the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s at least $20 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you’re a gamer, streamer, or content creator of any kind, this accessory is worth a look. Stream Deck Mini lets Mac and PC users quickly and easily call up various actions and apps. It’s not just for gamers, anyone can use this nifty accessory to create custom shortcuts across a wide range of apps, including the Adobe suite and various others popular titles. We recently reviewed the larger version, check out our hands-on video for a more in-depth look at the features here. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Perhaps you’d like to automate your HomeKit setup instead? Consider the Eve Button at $40, which lets you quickly call up various HomeKit actions with the press of a button. Various presses let users customize scenes, automate fans, outlets and more.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini features:

6 LCD keys: tap to switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio, and much more; Unlimited control: turn keys into folders to access unlimited actions

Multi Actions: launch multiple actions simultaneously or sequentially – with one tap

Fully customizable: personalize keys with custom icons and animated gifs or choose from hundreds of pre-selected

Direct integration: control Game Capture, OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and more

Easy setup: simply drag and drop actions onto keys in the app

With nested folders there are an unlimited number of options

