Amazon’s Kids Edition Fire HD 8/10.1 are up to $40 off from $100

Best Buy is offering the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $99.99 shipped. Upgrade to the 10.1-inch at $159.99 shipped. This is up to $40 in savings and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. Amazon’s Kids Edition lineup of products include a 2-year “Worry-Free” warranty which replaces your tablet should anything happen to it. Plus, you get a year of FreeTime Unlimited, which is worth an additional $69. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the Worry-Free guarantee and FreeTime Unlimited when grabbing Amazon’s All-New Fire 7 tablet at $50 shipped. This tablet is great for those who are looking for something a little more budget-friendly. The main difference here is that you’ll not get a kid-friendly case, 2-year warranty, and FreeTime unlimited. Plus, the Fire 7 has a lower-resolution display compared to the HD 8/10.1.

Amazon Fire HD 8 features:

Not a toy, a full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet with a vibrant 8? HD display, 32 GB internal storage, up to 10 hours of battery life, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and 1.5 GB of RAM. Add a microSD card for up to 400 GB of expandable storage. The included 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service. 2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.

