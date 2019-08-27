Get a boxed set of Harry Potter books 1-7 for $37.50 at Amazon (Reg. $45+)

Amazon is offering the Harry Potter Books 1-7 Special Edition Boxed Set for $37.49 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by a few weeks, but ordering now will lock in the discounted price. This is down from its $46 or more regular rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a Harry Potter fan, then this is a must-add to your collection. You’ll get every book in the series here with a special collector’s edition box. Rated a stellar 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Another great way to show your Harry Potter fandom is to get the Uno Harry Potter Card Game for $7 Prime shipped. You’ll be able to enjoy a fun round of Uno featuring Harry Potter characters with the family. Or, opt for something like the Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit for a more robust and techy approach. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Also, be sure to check out Apple’s latest iTunes sale which features the entire Harry Potter movie series on sale for $50, which is $20 off its regular rate. Also, you’ll find other great bundles like Men in Black 4-movie collection, John Wick Chapters 1-3, and more.

Harry Potter:

This collectible new boxed set contains the complete bestselling Harry Potter series, books 1-7 by J.K. Rowling, brilliantly redesigned by Caldecott Medalist Brian Selznick. A perfect gift to introduce a new reader to this beloved series, as well as a gorgeous addition to any fan’s bookshelf.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!