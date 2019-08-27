Callaway, Travis Matthew and more up to 70% off during Hautelook’s Golf Sale

For three days only, Hautelook is having a Golf Sale that’s offering up to 70% off Callaway, Travis Matthew, Hickey Freeman and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Callaway Opti-Soft Heathered Polo Shirt is a great option for your golf swing and it’s currently marked down to $30. Originally this shirt was priced at $70 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. It features stretch material, sweat-wicking fabric and UPF sun protection. This shirt will look great with shorts, such as the Travis Matthew Loreto Style that are also on sale for $50. Plus, it would also look wonderful with pants or jeans too. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide.

Our top picks for men include:

Finish your look with a pair of boat shoes from the Sperry Fall Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off select styles.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!