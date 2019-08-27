Until tomorrow, Home Depot is offering the DEWALT 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion 9-Tool Combo Kit for $529 shipped. This is down from its $849 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Normally, we only see four- or five-piece combo kits go on sale. This setup will give you a drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, grinder, oscillating tool, right angle drill, LED light, and a speaker. Plus, you’ll also receive two 2.0Ah 20V batteries, a 4.0Ah 20V battery, charger, and two bags. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Keep reading to learn about Home Depot’s Sneak Peek Labor Day sale.

Nomad Base Station

Home Depot also just launched their Sneak Peek Labor Day sale with over 1,000 items at great prices, though the deals end today. We’d pick the Ryobi 16-inch ONE+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Walk Behind Push Mower for $225 shipped. This is down from its $299 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. You’ll get two 4.0Ah 18V batteries with this kit, plus a charger and bag. If you’re wanting to ditch oil and gas at the end of the season, and prepare for the next, now’s your chance. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop all deals here.

Other Sneak Peek Labor Day top picks:

If you’re picking up a tool set today from Home Depot’s Sneak Peek Labor Day Sale, you’ll need some bits. This 80-Piece DEWALT Drill/Driver Set is $35 shipped. You’ll get drill bits, impact-ready screwdriving bits, extra tips, nut drivers, and more in this must-have set.

DEWALT 9-Tool Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT 9-Tool Combo Kit (DCK940D2) is ideal for just about any application on the job site or at home. This kit features a drill driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, oscillating tool, grinder, right angle drill, Bluetooth speaker and work light. The DCK940D2 is backed by a DEWALT 3-year limited warranty for added peace of mind, so you can count on tools that are built to last.

