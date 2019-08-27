Monoprice 50L cooler keeps cold for 130 hours, hot for 150: $129 (Reg. $155+)

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering its 50-Liter Emperor Cooler for $129.19 shipped when the code SPORTS20 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. This is down from its $175 going rate at Amazon, near-$155 price direct, and is among the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. This cooler can keep cold items cool for up to 130 hours, making it an essential part of any camping trip. If you wanna keep your hot items warm, it does that for up to 150 hours. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

The Coleman 28-Quart Cooler is a great alternative at under $18 Prime shipped. Though it’s around half the size, and won’t keep items cold or hot for nearly as long, it’s perfect for the more budget-conscious buyer. It does have enough room to hold 36 cans though, which makes it great for tailgating or a day trip to the beach.

Monoprice Emperor Cooler features:

Buy with confidence: with Monoprice’s lifetime on all cables, you can rest assured we stand behind our products and our customers

Ordinary coolers are a magnet for bears, not Emperor coolers. The durable rubber anchor latches are augmented with steel reinforced padlock holes at both front corners

Stay tied down: tie-down slots on each side allow you to use with tie-down straps to keep your cooler from sliding around in the back of your truck or boat

Roto-molded construction: stress-free, low-pressure Rotomold construction makes our coolers durable to their very Core and virtually indestructible

Quality at a fair price: Monoprice’s rugged design and rigid quality control standards deliver high quality products at fair prices

