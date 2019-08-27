Ninja’s 4-Quart Air Fryer + Dehydrator is now $50 (Refurb, Orig. $130), more

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer (AF100) for $49.99 in factory refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $130, it currently sells for $109 at Walmart and starts from $106 on Amazon in new condition. Today’s deal is $10 below our previous refurbished mention and the best we can find. Along with a dehydration mode you don’t find on many of these air fryers, it has adjustable temperature (105 to 400 degrees F), a 4-quart ceramic-coated basket, crisper plate, dishwasher-safe parts and more. Woot ships it with a 90-day manufacturer warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

We also spotted a great deal on the Chefman 6.5L Analog Air Fryer (RJ38-V2). For today only, you can grab it for at $49.99 shipped as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $140 at Best Buy, this model is now available for $58 direct from Amazon and is at the best price we can find. Clearly you’re getting a whole lot more capacity with the Chefman model compared to the Ninja above, but you will miss out on the dehydration features.

At these prices, you’re only option for a less expensive model is to go with something like the mini Dash fryers. They start at around $37 on Amazon and carry great ratings. Just keep in mind, you’re getting a much smaller capacity at 1.2-Liters.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer:

Meet the Ninja Air Fryer, a fast and easy way to cook your favorite foods. It ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The secret is the smart processor that delivers a wide temperature range while powering the fan that automatically adjusts speeds with each temperature setting, allowing you to cook and crisp your favorite foods, like 2 lbs. of French fries, using little to no oil in a family-sized 4-quart ceramic-coated basket.

