TP-Link’s 802.11ac OnHub Wi-Fi router is perfect for your smart home at $55

NeweggFlash is offering the TP-Link Google OnHub 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $54.99 shipped. This is down from Amazon’s $80 price and is a match for our last mention. This router is perfect for those who are trying to go away from using their ISP’s bundled model. Plus, being 802.11ac, most users will see a network speed increase as well. Plus, OnHub’s 13 internal antennas give you reliable coverage throughout your home. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

We also spotted the NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $16.99 Prime shipped. This is down from its near-$20 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. You can never have enough Ethernet ports in your home network, so be sure to put this into use to expand your smart home capabilities. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

TP-Link OnHub Wi-Fi Router features:

The Google Wifi app guides you through setup, shows you which devices are connected to your network, and offers help if there’s a Wi-Fi slow-down

Searches every five minutes for the least crowded Wi-Fi channel and will switch if it improves your performance

13 high-powered antennas arranged in an innovative circular design provide reliable Wi-Fi coverage in more directions in your home

Prioritizes your favorite device to send more bandwidth where it matters most

