PDP’s Talon Remote lets you stream on Xbox One like a champ: $15 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the PDP Talon Media Remote Control for $14.88 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Available for 11 cents more at Best Buy’s eBay storefront and direct. That’s 25% off the going rate and is within 15 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. This sleek remote is made specifically with Xbox One in mind. Owners are sure to appreciate having a D-pad along with A, B, X, and Y buttons. It’s also able to control TVs and sports numeric buttons for quick channel switches. Motion-activated backlighting ensures that users are able to see where each button is, even in the dark. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While two AAAs come with PDP’s remote, it’s never a bad idea to have backup batteries on-hand. For $3, you can nab eight AmazonBasics AAA batteries and be ready to swap out dead ones whenever the need strikes.

PDP Talon Media Remote Control features:

Multi-purpose remote controls your Xbox One system, TV, Blu-ray and Streaming media applications

Soft rubberized texture with TV controls, (volume, channel, mute) D-pad, A,B,X,Y, and numeric buttons control

Motion activated backlighting helps you locate buttons in the dark

