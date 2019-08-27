Slash $60 off a Ring Alarm 5-pc. Home Security Kit: $140 shipped

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Alarm 5-piece Home Security Kit for $139.99 shipped when coupon code GG28 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $60 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Ring Alarm provides an easy to setup home security system. This kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender, allowing you to dabble with all sorts of security measures. Additionally, Ring Alarm functions as a Z-Wave and Zigbee hub, paving the way for inexpensive smart home gear. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Don’t forget that Ring’s recently-released Door View Cam is also $60 off.

Easily arm, disarm, and check the status of your Ring Alarm security system when you pick up an Echo Dot for $30. I use the Alexa skill routinely with my Fire TV Stick 4K to pull up a live feed of my Ring Video Doorbell 2, making it very convenient to do at any of my TVs.

Ring Alarm features:

Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smart phone when doors or windows open or motion is detected.

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month. No long-term contracts or cancellation fees.

Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.

Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.

Easily setup Ring Alarm in minutes—without tools or professional installation.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!