Samsung’s 10-inch Galaxy Tab A at one of its best prices yet: $189 (Reg. $230)

Target is offering the 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB Wi-Fi Tablet (2019) for $188.99 shipped. Target REDcard holders get an extra 5% off. Regularly $230, this model is currently on sale for $219 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is $11 below the Amazon all-time low and the recent Black Friday in July sale. Features include a 10.1-inch full HD “corner-to-corner” display, a “premium” metal design, Dolby Atoms surround sound and up to 10 hours of use on a full charge. Get more details on our announcement coverage right here. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Today’s featured deal comes with 32GB of internal storage, but can be significantly expanded from there. Using a microSD card you can increase your storage capacity by up to 512GB. This 128GB Samsung MicroSD is a great start at just $20 Prime shipped and includes speeds of up to 100MB/s. This $13 EasyAcc case is a great way to keep your new tablet safe while providing a nice kick stand for better viewing angles.

However, if Apple’s tablets are more your thing, we have deals on those too. The latest iPad Air is currently discounted on Amazon by over $50 while the previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage is $699 (Orig. $1,279).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A:

Take entertainment on the go with this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet. The ultra-widescreen Full HD display and surround sound deliver an immersive multimedia experience, and the battery lasts for up to 10 hours for decreased charging requirements. Use the microSD slot on this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet to add up to 512GB of storage space.

