‘Think You Can Text?’ card game hits new Amazon all-time low at $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Think You Can Text? An Adult Party Game Featuring Awkward Text Situations for $14.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $20 price tag as well as a new Amazon all-time low. Looking for a new party game? Well Think You Can Text? seems to be made for 2019. It’s a “fast paced party game to show off your skills and compete with friends to create the best text replies to awkward text message situations.” Self-described as a “text messaging twist to Cards Against Humanity.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Those looking for something the whole family can enjoy may want to consider the Monopoly Card Game. It’s 50% less than today’s featured deal and delivers much of the action from the board game in a card format. Complete an entire game in just 15 minutes.

Think You Can Text? features:

THE GAME: A fast paced party game to show off your skills and compete with friends to create the best text replies to awkward text message situations, all OFFLINE! Ever receive an awkward text and unsure how to reply? WE’VE ALL BEEN THERE! You ask your friends for advice. OMG, what do you do?

HOW TO PLAY: Each round, the judge plays a text message scenario card while the players compete to create the best text reply. Use your intuition or dirty humor (or both). Players are dealt 8 text reply cards at a time. The rotating judge selects the best text reply each round. – Keep playing until it hurts to laugh!

DECK INCLUDES: 500 cards (350 text reply cards, 100 text situation cards, 40 emoji cards, and 10 ninja cards ). A text messaging twist to Cards Against Humanity

