Timbuk2’s XS Messenger Bag is compact and iPad-ready: $61.50 (Over 20% off)

- Aug. 27th 2019 1:46 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Classic XS Messenger Bag in Nautical/Bixi for $61.53 shipped. That’s $17+ off the typical rate and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Made with tablets in mind, this small messenger bag is ready for a 10.5-inch iPad Air, making it an excellent option for folks that strive to travel lightly. Its design is lined with water-resistant TPU and water wings, ensuring that your gear will stay dry even if weather takes an unexpected turn. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prevent accidental stains from setting in when you coat your new bag with Scotchguard for $10. It is odorless and dries clear, providing a protective layer without drawbacks. Since you get 14-ounces, you’ll have plenty left over to protect shoes, shirts, and more.

Timbuk2 Classic XS Messenger Bag features:

  • A shoulder strap features a curved airmesh strap pad for increased comfort
  • Timbuk2’s Double-Loop CAM buckle that adjusts quickly and eliminates dangling straps
  • Smart hook and loop placement for fast, easy closure and reduced sweater-pilling
  • Low profile top grab handle for easy heave-ho
  • Flap corners fold into place for excellent weatherproofing
  • Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights

