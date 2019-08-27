Save $175 on the display-enabled TINECO stick vacuum, today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TINECO via Amazon is offering its Pure ONE S12 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $524 shipped. That’s down from the usual $699 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This high-end stick vac offers app controls, a built-in display, and up to 100 minutes of run-time. One unique feature is its “rinse-free” filter cleaning tool, which lets you rid the inside of your from germs without taking it apart. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Rarely can we point to a Dyson vacuum as the value proposition, but in this case you may want to consider the V8 Animal as an alternative to today’s lead deal. This model offers up to 25 minutes of vacuuming at a time with “150% more power” than the previous generation.

TINECO Pure ONE S12 Plus Vacuum features:

Smart Suction for deeper cleans. Detect hidden dust with iLoop sensor, suction power adjusted automatically in real-time, enjoy hassle-free and effortless cleaning now!

Smart Battery Management to attain longer runtime up to 100 mins by two detachable, dual-charging 2500mAh li-ion batteries. Tineco PURE ONE S12 provides the longest runtime ever, perfect for your whole house cleaning.

Smart Noise Optimization,Tineco PURE ONE S12 vacuum noise is controlled to as low as 71dB(A), no more annoying sounds for your baby and pet.

Tineco Smart Rinse-free Filter Cleaning Tool to extend filter service life and provide persistent suction. Thus to ensure the vac’s stable and longer durability, comes with the 2-year worry-free warranty.

