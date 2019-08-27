Save $175 on the display-enabled TINECO stick vacuum, today only at Amazon

- Aug. 27th 2019 7:22 am ET

$524
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TINECO via Amazon is offering its Pure ONE S12 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $524 shipped. That’s down from the usual $699 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This high-end stick vac offers app controls, a built-in display, and up to 100 minutes of run-time. One unique feature is its “rinse-free” filter cleaning tool, which lets you rid the inside of your from germs without taking it apart. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Rarely can we point to a Dyson vacuum as the value proposition, but in this case you may want to consider the V8 Animal as an alternative to today’s lead deal. This model offers up to 25 minutes of vacuuming at a time with “150% more power” than the previous generation.

TINECO Pure ONE S12 Plus Vacuum features:

  • Smart Suction for deeper cleans. Detect hidden dust with iLoop sensor, suction power adjusted automatically in real-time, enjoy hassle-free and effortless cleaning now!
  • Smart Battery Management to attain longer runtime up to 100 mins by two detachable, dual-charging 2500mAh li-ion batteries. Tineco PURE ONE S12 provides the longest runtime ever, perfect for your whole house cleaning.
  • Smart Noise Optimization,Tineco PURE ONE S12 vacuum noise is controlled to as low as 71dB(A), no more annoying sounds for your baby and pet.
  • Tineco Smart Rinse-free Filter Cleaning Tool to extend filter service life and provide persistent suction. Thus to ensure the vac’s stable and longer durability, comes with the 2-year worry-free warranty.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$524

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Tineco

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp