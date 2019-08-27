Pump up tires, basketballs, more with Topeak’s Sport III for $30 (Amazon low)

Amazon offers the Topeak Joe Blow Sport II Bike Pump for $29.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Bike riding season is still rolling on, and now is a great time to pick up a discounted pump to keep your wheels ready to go. This Topeak model offers a large three-inch gauge and “hammer style TwinHead DX with extra long 360 pivot hose for all tire valves.” Includes both ball and bladder needles. Rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 200 Amazon reviewers.

Need a portable pump for your rides? This model from Audew should fit the bill for over 50% less. It’s small enough to go in your bike storage, which is perfect if a flat tire arises while away from home. Includes various needles and a glueless puncture repair kit, which is a must-have if you’re really serious about bike safety.

Topeak Joe Blow Sport III features:

New 3″ mid-mount gauge

New hammer style TwinHead DX with extra long 360 pivot hose works with all tire valves

Max pressure: 160 psi/11 bar

Includes ball and bladder needles

Dual density polymer, ergonomic, oversized handle

