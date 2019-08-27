Popular Zwipes Microfiber Cloths hit the Amazon low: 12-pack for $7 or less

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Zwipes Microfiber Towel Cleaning Cloths for $6.99. And your price will drop to just $5.94 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is fee for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up at around $10 or so, today’s deal is at least 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Ideal for all sorts of tasks around the house, yard and office, they offer a lint and streak-free cleaning experience with a non-abrasive design that “won’t scratch surfaces, paints, or clear coats”. They also carry a 4+ star rating from over 5,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any package of microfiber cloths for less than this. Outside of going with a more expensive package with a larger cloth count, today’s featured deal is about as low as it gets. You can, however, opt for a 3-pack of slightly larger/thicker SimpleHouseware microfiber cloths for under $6 Prime shipped.

Zwipes Microfiber Towel Cleaning Cloths:

Plush, super-soft microfiber cloths, ideal for cleaning tasks in the home, garage, office, and more

Constructed with 110,000 fibers per square inch, allowing you to clean with or without chemicals or detergents

Lint-free, streak-free cleaning; with a non-abrasive design that won’t scratch surfaces, paints, or clear coats

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!