Popular Zwipes Microfiber Cloths hit the Amazon low: 12-pack for $7 or less

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Zwipes Microfiber Towel Cleaning Cloths for $6.99. And your price will drop to just $5.94 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is fee for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up at around $10 or so, today’s deal is at least 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Ideal for all sorts of tasks around the house, yard and office, they offer a lint and streak-free cleaning experience with a non-abrasive design that “won’t scratch surfaces, paints, or clear coats”. They also carry a 4+ star rating from over 5,200 Amazon customers. More details below.
You’ll be hard-pressed to find any package of microfiber cloths for less than this. Outside of going with a more expensive package with a larger cloth count, today’s featured deal is about as low as it gets. You can, however, opt for a 3-pack of slightly larger/thicker SimpleHouseware microfiber cloths for under $6 Prime shipped.
Zwipes Microfiber Towel Cleaning Cloths:
- Plush, super-soft microfiber cloths, ideal for cleaning tasks in the home, garage, office, and more
- Constructed with 110,000 fibers per square inch, allowing you to clean with or without chemicals or detergents
- Lint-free, streak-free cleaning; with a non-abrasive design that won’t scratch surfaces, paints, or clear coats
