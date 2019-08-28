This 20-pack of “premium pastel” succulents is now $32 shipped (20% off)

- Aug. 28th 2019 1:36 pm ET

Get this deal
20% off $32
0

Amazon is now offering a 20-pack of Shop Succulents Pastel Collection Live Succulent Plants for $32 shipped. That’s 20% off the regular $40 price tag and matching the Amazon all-time low on the pastel collection. While we have seen the random selection of Shop Succulents options down around $27 or so, this is the best price we have tracked on a 20-pack of the pastel variant. It includes 20 plants in “premium pastel color tones”, each of which in a 2-inch square pot. If any of the plants arrive “damaged or unhealthy”, a full refund is coming your way. While reviews are split here, Shop Succulents plants generally receive great ratings. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you plan on removing the pants from the plastic planters they come in, you’ll have to be delicate. And this 7-piece Ginsco miniature tool set is a great way to do that. It sells for $6 Prime shipped, is an Amazon best-seller and carries 4+ star ratings from over 460 customers.

Shop Succulents Pastel Collection Succulents:

Succulents of different varieties, in our Premium Pastel color tones. Each succulent may vary from pictures shown. Succulents come in 2 ” square pots fully rooted in soil. During dormancy (winter), 1x every 2 -3 weeks. Completely soak the soil, then dry out completely before watering again. Do not use a spray bottle as water on leaves could cause damage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
20% off $32

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Office Supplies Shop Succulents

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard