This 20-pack of “premium pastel” succulents is now $32 shipped (20% off)

Amazon is now offering a 20-pack of Shop Succulents Pastel Collection Live Succulent Plants for $32 shipped. That’s 20% off the regular $40 price tag and matching the Amazon all-time low on the pastel collection. While we have seen the random selection of Shop Succulents options down around $27 or so, this is the best price we have tracked on a 20-pack of the pastel variant. It includes 20 plants in “premium pastel color tones”, each of which in a 2-inch square pot. If any of the plants arrive “damaged or unhealthy”, a full refund is coming your way. While reviews are split here, Shop Succulents plants generally receive great ratings. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you plan on removing the pants from the plastic planters they come in, you’ll have to be delicate. And this 7-piece Ginsco miniature tool set is a great way to do that. It sells for $6 Prime shipped, is an Amazon best-seller and carries 4+ star ratings from over 460 customers.

Shop Succulents Pastel Collection Succulents:

Succulents of different varieties, in our Premium Pastel color tones. Each succulent may vary from pictures shown. Succulents come in 2 ” square pots fully rooted in soil. During dormancy (winter), 1x every 2 -3 weeks. Completely soak the soil, then dry out completely before watering again. Do not use a spray bottle as water on leaves could cause damage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!