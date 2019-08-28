Amazon offers up to 46% off Cuisinart cast iron cookware with deals from $55

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 46% off Cuisinart cast iron cookware. Starting from $55, everything in the sale ships free and carries solid 4+ star ratings. One standout here is the 5.5-Quart Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole for $54.99 shipped in Mint Green or Terracotta Orange. Regularly up to $100, this is a new all-time low on both options and the best we can find. Similar models start at around $62 on Walmart with the other colors currently starting at $95 on Amazon. Along with a cast iron build for “superior heat retention and distribution”, this model features a porcelain enamel finish, and is safe on the stovetop, in the oven, under the broiler and in the dishwasher. Cuisinart’s limited lifetime warranty is included. Head below for more deals and details.
Also a part of today’s Cuisinart Gold Box sale, you’ll find the 7-Quart variant down at $70 from the usual $130. The Cuisinart Cast Iron Chicken Fryers is also $60 off for today only at $70 shipped. Both of these deals are the best prices we can find and the perfect opportunity to add a pop of color to your cookware.
One particularly notable alternative here would be the AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven. It sells for under $40 shipped and carries even better ratings at 4+ stars from over 1,100. However, you are dropping down from the 5.5-Quart capacity to 4.3-Quarts on the AmazonBasics model. But whatever you do, go check out our picks for the best dutch ovens under $100.
Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole:
- Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution.
- Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining
- Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors
- Extreme versatility safe stovetops (including induction), ovens and broilers
