Add Belkin’s aluminum wireless number keypad to your Mac for $39 (Reg. $50)

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Belkin YourType Bluetooth Wireless Number Keypad for $38.99 shipped. Also available direct. As a comparison, it typically sells for $50 with today’s deal beating the previous Amazon all-time low by $1. Designed for iMac, Mac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, this add-on easily delivers a numerical pad to your setup. The wireless design makes it easy to move around and the aluminum base will match Apple’s design cues. Adds 28 keys, including various functions, and 0-9 numbers. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for a complete wireless keyboard? Consider the Anker Ultra Compact Slim for roughly 50% less when you clip the on-page coupon. This model cuts the cord and delivers stellar six-month battery life. Compatibility with iOS, Mac, Windows, and more make it easy to go from device to device.

Belkin YourType Wireless Number Keypad features:

Designed for iMac, Mac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Wireless keypad connects to iMac, Mac Pro, or MacBook via Bluetooth

Adds 28 keys, including function and document navigation controls

Aluminum enclosure matches Apple Wireless Keyboard

Low-profile, island-style keys

Includes two AA batteries

