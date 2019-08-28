Add Belkin’s aluminum wireless number keypad to your Mac for $39 (Reg. $50)

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Belkin YourType Bluetooth Wireless Number Keypad for $38.99 shipped. Also available direct. As a comparison, it typically sells for $50 with today’s deal beating the previous Amazon all-time low by $1. Designed for iMac, Mac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, this add-on easily delivers a numerical pad to your setup. The wireless design makes it easy to move around and the aluminum base will match Apple’s design cues. Adds 28 keys, including various functions, and 0-9 numbers. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Looking for a complete wireless keyboard? Consider the Anker Ultra Compact Slim for roughly 50% less when you clip the on-page coupon. This model cuts the cord and delivers stellar six-month battery life. Compatibility with iOS, Mac, Windows, and more make it easy to go from device to device.
Belkin YourType Wireless Number Keypad features:
- Designed for iMac, Mac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
- Wireless keypad connects to iMac, Mac Pro, or MacBook via Bluetooth
- Adds 28 keys, including function and document navigation controls
- Aluminum enclosure matches Apple Wireless Keyboard
- Low-profile, island-style keys
- Includes two AA batteries
