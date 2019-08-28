Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: adidas Labor Day, Under Armour, Levi’s, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- adidas boosts your workouts with an extra 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- Under Armour Outlet is offering an extra 30% off orders of $150 this Labor Day
- Joe’s New Balance cuts 50% off doorbusters and 40% off all other footwear
- adidas Men’s Soccer Tiro Training Pants drop to $23 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Helly Hansen shoes and outerwear up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
Casual and Formalwear |
- Levi’s refreshes your denim with 40% off sitewide and deals from $36
- TOMS Labor Day Sale kicks off with an extra 25% off clearance + free tote bag
- Score Timberland shoes and accessories up to 60% off with deals from $8
- Get some new slippers from $11 in today’s Amazon Gold Box (Up to 25% off)
- Vera Bradley’s Labor Day Sale offers 50% off backpacks, duffels and more
Home Goods and more |
- Elevate a 50-inch TV w/ Ameriwood’s Carson Stand: $52 (20% off), more from $26
- Make your own healthy snacks: Gourmia’s Food Dehydrator now $60 (Reg. $100+)
- This 20-pack of “premium pastel” succulents is now $32 shipped (20% off)
- Nectar Labor Day mattress sale takes $100 off, includes two memory foam pillows
- Save 40% on a 4-pack of outdoor solar LED lights, now just $20 Prime shipped
