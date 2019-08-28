Boxer Robot ships with 10 games + multiple emotions for $17.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Boxer Interactive A.I. Robot Toy for $17.39 Prime shipped. Regularly $80 at Amazon, though generally fetching $45 at Target and $40 at Best Buy, this is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by over $13. The Boxer Robot comes with 10 different games to play and has a full range of emotions to express. You can either use the remote or a smartphone to command this robot toy, providing multiple input methods. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The Aenllosi Hard Storage Case for Boxer is a must at $13 Prime shipped. Built specifically to house the Boxer, it’ll make travel a sinch with your new robot toy. Plus, it can house everything you’ll need to play.

Also, don’t forget about Sphero’s app-enabled R2-D2, which recently dropped to a new low of $36 at Amazon and Kohl’s. This is perfect for the Star Wars lover in your life, bringing one of the most iconic characters to life.

Boxer Robot Toy features:

A.I. ROBOT WITH BIG PERSONALITY: Get to know Boxer, the small robot who delivers big fun! This quirky bot comes with 10 game cards and expresses a full range of emotions!

PLAY 10+ GAMES: Use the 10 activity cards (included) to play games like Bot Bowling, Paddle Bot or Go Kart with Boxer! Unlock even more games by downloading the Boxer app to your phone!

MULTIPLE WAYS TO PLAY: Use the remote control to race Boxer around and do tricks; download the free app to your phone to play new games; or use your hands to interact with him! Equipped with sensors, this robot for kids responds to your movements in funny ways!

Boxer is a great gift for kids aged 6+. This lovable bot can’t wait to become your new sidekick!

Includes: 1 A.I. Robot, 10 Game Activating Feature Cards, IR Remote Control, Interactive Ball Accessory, USB Charging Cable

