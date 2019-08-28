Garmin’s tiny Dash Cam warns about red lights + speed traps: $110 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Dash Cam 45 for $109.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy’s eBay storefront and direct. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Standing just over 1.5-inches tall, it’s an excellent option for those looking for a dash cam that won’t take up much space in the car. Despite having such a small form-factor, it’s still able to record 1080p video, provide forward collision and land departure warnings, and lock video footage when an accident has been detected. It can even send alerts when red light or speed cameras are nearby, providing a quick reminder to keep your driving in check. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t find the small form-factor or Garmin branding to be compelling? Opt for APEMAN’s Dash Cam at $43 to drastically reduce cost. Like the Garmin above, it records 1080p footage, providing crisp HD video of your travels.

Garmin Dash Cam 45 features:

Extremely small GPS-enabled dash cam, inconspicuous when magnetically mounted on windshield

High-quality 2.1 megapixel camera with 1080P video capture; works even in low-light conditions

Forward collision and lane departure warnings (certain conditions may impair warning function). Plus, alerts for nearby red light cameras and speed cameras (not available in all regions)

GPS-enabled with automatic incident detection (G-Sensor) saves video footage on impact to show when and where events happened

