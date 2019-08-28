Make your own healthy snacks: Gourmia’s Food Dehydrator now $60 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is offering the Gourmia Premium Countertop Food Dehydrator (GFD1650) for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly closer to $110 or more at Amazon and Walmart, today’s deal is the best price can find. Featuring 6 adjustable shelves, you can create your own tasty meat, fruit and veggie snacks. This model has a digital timer and thermostat for “precise control over drying time and temperature”. You’ll also find a protective food sheet and a drop pan included in the package. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you need some extra food sheets, consider something like the Bright Kitchen silicone non-stick 3-pack at $13.99 Prime shipped. Not only will they fit right inside your new Gourmia, but they can also be used in the oven for baking needs and the like.

While we are talking cookware, the Amazon Gold Box has some great deals on Cuisinart cast iron today starting from $55 shipped. And be sure to browse through our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Gourmia Premium Countertop Food Dehydrator:

6 TRAY: Six trays provide plenty of room to get creative drying anything from sweet pineapple slices to sticky dates and even chewy beef jerky! Also comes with a bonus fruit leather sheet and drip tray.

360º CIRCULATION: Simple, precise, digital controls activate 360º airflow circulation for thorough uniform drying without overheating- no rotation required.

TRANSPARENT DOOR: Door is clear for easy at a glance monitoring of all sheets.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!