Prep for Mac Pro: LG 38-inch Curved UltraWide USB-C Monitor $1,000, more

Amazon is offering the LG 38-inch WQHD+ Curved UltraWide USB-C Monitor (38WK95C-W) for $999.99 shipped. That’s $199 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. With Mac Pro coming soon, pressure is on to find a monitor that’s not quite as pricey as the $5,000 Pro Display XDR. At $1,000, this curved WQHD+ monitor packs a lot of punch with USB-C connectivity that powers the display and a MacBook with 60W charging speeds. Inputs include USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-A. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

More monitors on sale:

If you’re to pair your new monitor with a MacBook, consider grabbing an AmazonBasics Laptop Stand for $17. It works with most models and raises them 6.1-inches off a desk for better ergonomics. It’s comprised of metal, ensuring durability.

LG 38-inch USB-C Monitor features:

Cabinet Color Silver / Black, Usage Consumer, Screen Size 37.5″, Widescreen Yes, Recommended Resolution 3840 x 1600,

Response Time 5ms (GTG), Aspect Ratio 21:9, Panel IPS, Display Type WQHD+, Adaptive Sync Technology FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync), Curved Surface Screen Curved,

Input Video Compatibility Digital, Connectors HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, HDMI Yes (ver2.0, 2ea), DisplayPort Yes (ver1.2), USB 3.0 Yes (USB3.0 2ea), Power Supply 100 – 240 VAC, 50/60Hz,

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!