Prep for Mac Pro: LG 38-inch Curved UltraWide USB-C Monitor $1,000, more

Amazon is offering the LG 38-inch WQHD+ Curved UltraWide USB-C Monitor (38WK95C-W) for $999.99 shipped. That’s $199 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. With Mac Pro coming soon, pressure is on to find a monitor that’s not quite as pricey as the $5,000 Pro Display XDR. At $1,000, this curved WQHD+ monitor packs a lot of punch with USB-C connectivity that powers the display and a MacBook with 60W charging speeds. Inputs include USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-A. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.
More monitors on sale:
- Acer 32-inch WQHD 75Hz: $210 (Reg. $270+) | Newegg
- Dell – 24-inch QHD G-SYNC: $280 (Reg. $380) | Best Buy
If you’re to pair your new monitor with a MacBook, consider grabbing an AmazonBasics Laptop Stand for $17. It works with most models and raises them 6.1-inches off a desk for better ergonomics. It’s comprised of metal, ensuring durability.
LG 38-inch USB-C Monitor features:
- Cabinet Color Silver / Black, Usage Consumer, Screen Size 37.5″, Widescreen Yes, Recommended Resolution 3840 x 1600,
- Response Time 5ms (GTG), Aspect Ratio 21:9, Panel IPS, Display Type WQHD+, Adaptive Sync Technology FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync), Curved Surface Screen Curved,
- Input Video Compatibility Digital, Connectors HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, HDMI Yes (ver2.0, 2ea), DisplayPort Yes (ver1.2), USB 3.0 Yes (USB3.0 2ea), Power Supply 100 – 240 VAC, 50/60Hz,
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!