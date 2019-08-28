Save 40% on a 4-pack of outdoor solar LED lights, now just $20 Prime shipped

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of LITOM Solar Outdoor LED Lights for $19.99 Prime shipped when the code J9KQ8SZF is used at checkout. This is down 40% from its regular rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. These lights are perfect for placing around your property to provide extra illumination. They use the power of the sun to recharge their batteries during the day and offer motion detection to only turn on when needed. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to pick up some 3M Heavy-Duty Exterior Mounting Tape for under $5 Prime shipped. This tape will let you place these lights just about anywhere without the need to drill holes in wood, brick, or decks. Plus, it’s simple to use and designed to be outdoors.

Don’t forget about the other Green Deals we have going on today. There’s the Anker Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator at $240 from $300, Renogy’s 100W Solar Starter Kit at $127.50 from $180, and even more in our daily roundup.

LITOM Solar Light features:

High Efficient Solar Panel: Made of monocrystalline silicon (pure silicon content is over 95%), our solar panel photoelectric conversion rate is increased to more than 20.5% and charging time is reduced to 4-6 hours(under direct sunlight). Especially in cold weather or rainy days, LITOM solar powered led lights can store more electricity in the same sunlight conditions. REAL IP67 Waterproof Grade: Over 70% outdoor solar sensor lights inactivity is due to Internal Water-intake. Through the authoritative inspection, LITOM solar lights have realized IP67 waterproof technology without false propaganda (Standard for IP67: can be completely immersed in the water for over half an hour, excellent without damage). Please refer to our frozen solar light video.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!