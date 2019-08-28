Nectar Labor Day mattress sale takes $100 off, includes two memory foam pillows

Nectar is offering a particularly notable Labor Day sale as we head into the long weekend, taking $100 off its entire lineup of mattresses. Plus, you’ll get two memory foam pillows with purchases valued at $75 each. Prices start at $399 with free shipping across the board. Today’s deal is match of previous promotions in 2019, short of the included pillows in today’s deal. We found Nectar’s mattresses to be “very comfortable with great support” in our hands-on review. Each one comes with a memory foam build and full 365-day trial, which is great if you’ve not tried a bed-in-a-box before and are on the fence. Learn more and shop the entire sale here.

Put your savings to work and grab a fresh pair of sheets as well. AmazonBasics has various colors available in all sizes at budget-friendly prices. Each one is made of 100% microfiber and includes two sheets and pillow cases. Over 21,000 Amazon reviewers have left stellar ratings to date, and at this price, it’s certainly worth a shot.

Nectar Mattresses feature:

We’ve taken the recent advances in mattress and fabric technology and run with them. Having figured out the optimal levels of firmness, coolness, breathability, and comfort – we put them all into one mattress, making it the best mattress you’ve ever slept on. Period.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!