Optoma’s 1080p Short Throw Projector creates a 120-in. screen 4-ft. away: $595

Amazon is offering the Optoma 1080p Short Throw Projector (GT1080Darbee) for $595 shipped. That’s $155 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is one of the best offers we have tracked. In addition to its incredible short throw capabilities, this projector offers 3D capabilities and a 144Hz refresh rate when wearing compatible glasses. Thanks to its 3,000 lumen brightness, visibility will be great in most spaces. Inputs include 2x HDMI, 3.5mm, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you intend to mount your new projector, I highly-recommend picking up Fosmon’s 3-Port HDMI Switch for $14. Automatic switching reduces interaction needed with the projector and yields extra ports to boot. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

Optoma 1080p Short Throw Projector features:

DARBEE VISION IMAGE PROCESSOR: The GT1080Darbee’s proprietary DarbeeVision image-enhancement technology enables greater detail in textures and reflective surfaces providing an unsurpassed gaming experience

SHORT THROW LENS: Experience a large 120″ image projected from 4 feet away; short throw projectors allow placement closer to the screen making it ideal for more smaller spaces and easier installation

VERSATILE PROJECTOR: The GT1080Darbee is ideal in a variety of environments including family rooms, theater rooms and game rooms, as well as outdoor spaces such as backyards, camping, tailgating and more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!