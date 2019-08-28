Get some new slippers from $11 in today’s Amazon Gold Box (Up to 25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HomeTop (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 25% off a selection of slippers for men and women. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the HomeTop Men’s Comfort Memory Foam Moccasin Slippers at $14.40. Regularly $20+, today’s deal is at least 28% off and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Features include a memory foam filled moccasin-style design, jersey lining and the ability to throw them in the washing machine. The manufacturer says they fit a little bit snug, so you should go for a half size up if you like to wear socks with them. Rated 4+ stars from 170 Amazon customers. More deals below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s slipper sale as there is a wide selection of styles and options available from just over $11 Prime shipped. Another standout are the Men’s Cozy Fuzzy Wool Fleece Memory Foam Slippers for $14.99. Much of the same feature set applies here but you’ll also get the faux sherpa lining at 25% off.

For comparison sake, today’s deals are all less expensive than the AmazonBasics models. The Men’s Cozy Fuzzy Slip-On model from today’s sale is already one of the most affordable options on Amazon at just $11.10 Prime shipped. And be sure to hit up our Fashion Guide for deep deals at Nordstrom, J.Crew, Banana Republic and much more.

HomeTop Men’s Moccasin Slippers:

The slippers is padded with high-density memory foam and might feel snug at first – just give them a couple of days to break in and they should fit better. If you are between sizes (eg. 8.5, 9.5, 10.5, 11.5, 12.5) or prefer to wear socks, please get half size up. Featuring improved air permeable material, these memory foam moccasin clog house shoes will let your feet odor-free and not stuffy for all-day and all-seasons, especially in summer.

