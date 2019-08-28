Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Charger $40, more

- Aug. 28th 2019 10:37 am ET

0

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its PowerWave 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $39.99 shipped. It typically goes for $55. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. This bundle includes everything needed to take advantage of wireless charging on the latest iPhone and Android devices. Includes a wall charger, cable, and the stand itself which outputs up to 10W speeds. The built-in notification light relays when your device is currently being powered up. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

An expanded charging surface, adaptive technology, and advanced safety systems combine to create PowerWave, the premiere wireless charger from Anker. Advanced technology detects your wireless charge-compatible devices, delivering up to 7.5W for Apple devices, and 10W for Samsung. A state-of-the-art internal cooling fan prevents overheating and slowdown, maintaining high-speed charging from 0% to full. The wireless evolution of Anker’s world-famous technology uses a high-efficiency chipset and an internal cooling fan (the first of its kind) to provide the fastest possible wireless charge in its class. Don’t worry about taking your case off whenever you have to charge. PowerWave delivers charging power directly through cases up to 5 mm thick—including Otterboxes.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp