Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Charger $40, more

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its PowerWave 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $39.99 shipped. It typically goes for $55. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. This bundle includes everything needed to take advantage of wireless charging on the latest iPhone and Android devices. Includes a wall charger, cable, and the stand itself which outputs up to 10W speeds. The built-in notification light relays when your device is currently being powered up. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker: $23 (Reg. $28)
- Anker SoundCore Flare Bluetooth Speaker: $40 (Reg. $50)
- AUKEY USB-C PD Car Charger with 39W Output: $15 (Reg. $21)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Jabra’s Elite Active 65t Truly Wireless Earbuds get a $30 cut: $160 at Amazon
- Anker Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator is a 9to5 favorite, now $240 (Reg. $300)
- Home Depot 1-day smart home sale starts at $35: Ring, Nest, Honeywell, many more
Deals still live from yesterday:
- TrackR Pixel Bluetooth Tracking Device: $1 + shipping (Reg. $10) | Meh
- Jabra Sport Truly Wireless Earbuds: $140 (Reg. $200) | Amazon
- Aukey USB-C 36W PD Car Charger: $16.50 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- w/ code BA66ZZMR
- Aukey 60W USB-C and A Wall Charger: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
An expanded charging surface, adaptive technology, and advanced safety systems combine to create PowerWave, the premiere wireless charger from Anker. Advanced technology detects your wireless charge-compatible devices, delivering up to 7.5W for Apple devices, and 10W for Samsung. A state-of-the-art internal cooling fan prevents overheating and slowdown, maintaining high-speed charging from 0% to full. The wireless evolution of Anker’s world-famous technology uses a high-efficiency chipset and an internal cooling fan (the first of its kind) to provide the fastest possible wireless charge in its class. Don’t worry about taking your case off whenever you have to charge. PowerWave delivers charging power directly through cases up to 5 mm thick—including Otterboxes.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!