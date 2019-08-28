Score a mesh network for $70 w/ Tenda’s 2-node 802.11ac Wi-Fi System ($20 off)

Amazon is offering the Tenda 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (MW6 2-pack) for $70.19 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $10. This inexpensive networking solution can cover up to 2,000 square feet per node, yielding plenty of coverage for most homes. The Tenda Wi-Fi app even lets owners define parental controls. Having used mesh for about two years now, it’s been a delight to have robust speeds throughout my entire home and I have no desire to go back. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers. For smaller spaces, be sure to check out the deal we unraveled on Tenda’s MW3 system.

Tidy up power cords and other cables in your home easily when you grab a 100-pack of Multi-Purpose Cable Ties for $5. Each tie measures 4-inches and sports 18 pounds of tensile strength. With a wide temperature range of -40 to 185 degrees F, once set, you’ll be able to forget.

Tenda MW6 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Real mesh network: supports mandatory mesh Wi-Fi technical Protocol 802.11S, making it the next-gen wireless router built for your smart home.

Router & extender replacement: replace the old router + extender setup with a mesh wireless-access point system, fit for major modems and sip’s

High user capacity & No dead zones: a seamless mesh Wi-Fi environment for high volume network demands and supports up to 90 devices simultaneously, with each Node covering Up to 2,000 sq. Ft Of living space to eliminate dead zones.

