Stay loose with a TriggerPoint Foam Roller from $37.50 (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon is offering the 26-inch TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller for $44.99 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, today’s deal is matching the best prices we have seen since Black Friday 2018 and is the lowest total we can find currently. Using a “multi-density exterior constructed over a rigid, hollow core”, this roller is designed to loosen your muscles after workouts and more. It has a 500-pound weight limit and comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

We also spotted the extra firm 13-inch TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller for $37.49 shipped. Regularly $45, this one is also matching the lowest price we have tracked since late last year. And it’s a nice alternative to today’s featured deal if you don’t need all 26-inches of length there. But you can also get the standard model 13-inch roller for just over $26 shipped. Both more affordable options carry stellar reviews, they just might be a little small if you’re trying to get full torso stretches going.

We also have up to 30% off adidas workout gear and footwear. Not to mention a big TRX sale in this morning’s Gold Box deals.

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller:

Patented foam roller design offers a superior, multi-density exterior constructed over a rigid, hollow core

Constructed from quality materials that won’t break down or lose shape from repeated use

Includes access to free online instructional video library on foam rolling best practices from the experts at TriggerPoint

Trusted foam roller of physical and massage therapists, coaches, trainers and athletes provides muscle recovery, pain relief and improved flexibility

