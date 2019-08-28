Vera Bradley’s Labor Day Sale offers 50% off backpacks, duffels and more

Vera Bradle’s Labor Day Sale is here and offering 50% off select colors and styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The Iconic Large Travel Duffel Bag is a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale it’s marked down to $50. I personally own this duffel and it’s perfect for traveling. This style has a spacious interior, cushioned shoulder straps and multiple pockets for extra storage. With over 220 reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars. Plus, you will find it in multiple color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for women include:
- Iconic Large Travel Duffel Bag $50 (Orig. $100)
- Iconic Brush Up Cosmetic Case $30 (Orig. $60)
- Foldable Rolling Duffel Bag $89 (Orig. $178)
- Travel Tumblr $8 (Orig. $16)
- Iconic Jewelry Train Case $40 (Orig. $80)
- Iconic RFID All in One Crossbody $33 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
