Amazon offers up to 40% off Duxtop cooktops and cookware sets from $57

- Aug. 29th 2019 7:31 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lafraise (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off Duxtop induction cooktops, cookware and more. Along with prices starting from $57, everything in the sale ships free and carries 4+ star ratings. The 19-piece Duxtop SSIB Stainless Steel Induction Cookware Set is now down to $149.99. That’s a straight $50 pice drop, the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Including just about everything you’ll need to completely refresh your cookware, you’re looking at a 18/10 commercial grade stainless steel build. There is an anti-slip satin finish handle as well as the ability to go in both the dishwasher as well as the oven (up to 550 degrees). A limited lifetime warranty is included. Rated 4+ stars. More deals below.

Although, if you don’t need all 19-pieces and are just looking for some simple new pans, the AmazonBasics 8-Piece Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set at $40 can’t be beat. It is a best-seller and carries stellar reviews from over 750 customers. Just don’t expect to get that stainless steel finish and all the added utensils.

Also a part of today’s Gold Box sale, there are a some great deals on the highly-rated Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktops. The 1800 Watt, single-burner model is now on sale for $56.99 shipped, down from the usual $95 or so. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 550 Amazon customers and a 2-year warranty. Browse the rest of the deals right here.

Duxtop SSIB Stainless Steel Cookware Set:

  • Includes 8 and 9.5-inch fry pans; 1.37-Quart, 2.43-Quart sauce pans with lids; 7.6-Quart stock pot with lid; 4.0-Quart casserole with lid; 5.28-Quart Saute pan with helper and lid; 9.5-inch pasta basket and steam basket; 5 pcs kitchen tools.
  • Constructed with 18/10 commercial grade stainless steel, heavy gauge impact-bonded aluminum encapsulated bottom, built to last a lifetime.

