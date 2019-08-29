Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: PUMA, L.L. Bean, Herman Miller, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- L.L. Bean’s Labor Day Sale takes 20% off your order, this weekend only
- PUMA’s Labor Day Sale offers 30% off all weekend and deals from $20
- Saucony gets you running for Labor Day with extra 25% off sale styles
- Vineyard Vines is back with an extra 50% off all sale items from $30
- Eastbay is currently offering 15% off $49, 20% off $99 or 25% off purchases of $199 with codes BACK15, BACK20 or BACK25 at checkout
Casual and Formalwear |
- Ralph Lauren’s Labor Day Event offers 30% off orders of $150 or more
- Crocs Labor Day Sale cuts 30% off sitewide: clogs, sandals, more
- Express has 40% off sitewide and 50% off all women’s jeans for Labor Day
- Clarks polishes your outfit with 30% off all sale styles, this weekend only
- Stay hands-free with Ergobaby’s 360 Carrier for $125 shipped (Reg. $160)
Home Goods and more |
- Herman Miller takes 15% off chairs, accessories, more for Labor Day weekend
- Upgrade to a Ninja Smart Screen Blender + FreshVac for $100 (Reg. up to $170)
- Save nearly 50% on Bodum’s highly rated Chambord French Press, now $22
- Put Cuisinart’s Stainless Steel Toaster Oven on the counter for $50 (Reg. $90)
- Rachio’s 16-zone smart sprinkler controller drops to new low: $224 (Reg. $280)
