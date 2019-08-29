Put Cuisinart’s Stainless Steel Toaster Oven on the counter for $50 (Reg. $90)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Cuisinart Classic Toaster Oven Broiler (TOB-40N) for $49.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This model goes for $90 at Target, starts at $65 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention. Along with toast, bagel, bake and broil settings, it has rubberized easy-grip dials, an auto slide-out rack and automatic shut-off. You’ll also find it has more than enough space for up to 4 slices of toast or an 11-inch pizza. Rated 4+ stars from over 830 Best Buy customers. More details below.

However, if you don’t plan on stuffing an entire pizza in there, you could probably get away with the $40 Black+Decker 4-slice toaster oven. In fact, there’s is currently a $4 on-page coupon that will knock the price down to $36 shipped. While not quite as large of an interior by comparison to today’s featured deal, it can still handle up to 9-inches worth of pizza and 4 slices of toast.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more deals on kitchenware, smart home gear and bedding. You’ll also find some great deals in our Labor Day multi-cooker roundup from $40.

Cuisinart Classic Toaster Oven Broiler:

Cuisinart Custom Classic TOB-40 Toaster Oven Broiler: Make a variety of favorites with this toaster oven broiler that features toast, bagel, bake and broil functions for customized use and an automatic shutoff function for safety. The nonstick interior and removable crumb tray allow easy cleaning.

