DEWALT 1-day tool sale at Home Depot from $20: Bundles, accessories, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off select DEWALT power tools and accessories. Deals start at under $20 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the DEWALT 8-tool 20V Multi-Tool Kit for $399. While this bundle has over $800 worth of value, it typically goes for around $500 most days. Ships with eight tools, including a drill and driver, two saws, and more. Also includes two batteries, a charger and storage bag for use on-the-go. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 850 Home Depot reviewers. More below.

Another standout is the DEWALT Atomic 20V Drill and Multi-tool Bundle for $149. It typically sells for $200. This combo kit includes a compact drill and multi-tool, which is great for various tasks around the house. Includes two batteries, a wall charger, and bag. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

DEWALT Multi-tool Bundle features:

Get the cutting, grinding and fastening applications finished faster and easier with the DEWALT DCK720D2. Perfect for the job site or at home, this combo kit features a drill driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, grinder, Bluetooth speaker and work light. The DCK720D2 is backed by a DEWALT 3-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

