DEWALT 1-day tool sale at Home Depot from $20: Bundles, accessories, more

- Aug. 29th 2019 8:37 am ET

From $20
0

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off select DEWALT power tools and accessories. Deals start at under $20 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the DEWALT 8-tool 20V Multi-Tool Kit for $399. While this bundle has over $800 worth of value, it typically goes for around $500 most days. Ships with eight tools, including a drill and driver, two saws, and more. Also includes two batteries, a charger and storage bag for use on-the-go. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 850 Home Depot reviewers. More below.

Another standout is the DEWALT Atomic 20V Drill and Multi-tool Bundle for $149. It typically sells for $200. This combo kit includes a compact drill and multi-tool, which is great for various tasks around the house. Includes two batteries, a wall charger, and bag. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Shop the entire DEWALT 1-day tool sale right here for even more deals.

DEWALT Multi-tool Bundle features:

Get the cutting, grinding and fastening applications finished faster and easier with the DEWALT DCK720D2. Perfect for the job site or at home, this combo kit features a drill driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, grinder, Bluetooth speaker and work light. The DCK720D2 is backed by a DEWALT 3-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $20

Guides

Home Depot

Home Depot
Dewalt

Dewalt

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp