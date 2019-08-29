Treat your MacBook to a new leather messenger bag or satchel: $25 (Save 35%)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 40% off a few leather satchels and messenger bags. Our top pick is the Manificent Messenger Bag for $24.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. This leather messenger bag accommodates every modern MacBook size with plenty of pockets and compartments left for peripherals, charging cables, and more. It’s comprised of ‘cowhide crazy horse leather’ and is water-resistant thanks to a waxed canvas fabric. Rated 4.6/5 stars. On the hunt for a more streamlined look? Check out our deal covering Lenovo’s Casual Backpack which is down to $13 right now.

Prevent yourself from running out of juice when you use some of today’s savings on this $12 power bank when clipping the on-page coupon. It weighs a mere 124 grams and has a 5200mAh capacity. That’s enough to fully recharge most smartphones, yielding an additional day of battery life on many devices.

Manificent Messenger Bag features:

Fits most 15.6” laptop /notebook/computer or smaller size devices, The compartment with a velcro closure is embedded with pad that should protect your laptop.

Compared with other briefcases, this updated messenger bag inner paddings and bottom well paddings to help your laptop by absorbing impacts, The extended carrying handle made of the same cowhide and fixed by high quality hardware, which brings comfortable feeling and makes the bag durable

