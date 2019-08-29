Upgrade to a Ninja Smart Screen Blender + FreshVac for $100 (Reg. up to $170)

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Ninja Smart Screen 72-ounce Blender DUO with FreshVac (CT661V) for $99.99 shipped. That’s as much as $70 off the going rate and the best price we can find. It sells for $160+ at Target and Walmart while Amazon refurbished models fetch around $120. Along with the slick-looking smart display, this blender also concludes a FreshVac pump which “reduces oxygen to preserve flavor and nutrients” in your drinks and meals. This model includes a 20-ounce cup and a 72-ounce pitcher to accommodate your single-serving smoothies and larger meal preparations. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the fancy display and FreshVac tech don’t do anything for you, consider one of those Magic Bullet Blenders for $70 less than today’s featured deal. It comes in an 11-piece bundle with everything you need to whip up your daily smoothie in one of the most convenient possible ways. It also has a 4+ star rating from over 4,200 Amazon customers.

Ninja Smart Screen 72-Ounce Blender DUO:

Whip up a smoothies, dips or side dishes with this Ninja blender. The FreshVac pump reduces oxygen to preserve flavor and nutrients, and the 20-oz. cup or 72-oz. pitcher makes it easy to create single or multiple servings. This powerful Ninja blender has crushing blades that power through ice cubes effortlessly.

