Sony Xperia XA1 Plus arrives in unlocked condition for $130 (Reg. $200+)

Today only, B&H offers the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone in three colors for $129.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $300 and our previous mention was $250. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. The Sony Xperia XA1 Plus features a 5.5-inch 1080p display covered in Gorilla Glass 4 for extra protection from bumps and bruises. USB-C connectivity and available storage expansion via microSD card make it easy to transfer data between devices. The back features a 23MP camera, while the front sports another one at 8MP. You can record at 1080p here on both. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab some extra protection for your Sony Xperia XA1 Plus. There’s a huge number of options out there to choose from, but this $8 clear case should fit the bill for most users. It’s minimal design won’t add too much bulk and will still show-off whichever of the three colors you chose today.

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus features:

Capture more of what you see with the Xperia XA1 Plus G3423 32GB Smartphone from Sony. This feature-rich smartphone offers a single rear and front camera that both sport wide-angle lenses. The rear 23MP camera and 24mm lens can capture more of the scene, while the 8MP front camera and 23mm lens makes sure that no one’s left out of your selfies. The rear camera’s f/2.0 lens and 1/2.3″ sensor also give the XA1 Plus the ability to take better quality images in low-light. When it comes to video, both cameras are capable of producing Full HD 1080p clips at 30 fps

