TOSOT’s Window AC + Dehumidifier drops to $209 shipped at Amazon ($90+ off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the TOSOT Window Air Conditioner (2019 Model) for $209 shipped. Originally $350 and now on sale for $300 direct, this model usually fetches as much at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked there. This 8,000 BTU air conditioning unit features a remote control with iFeel tech. On-board sensors will tell the unit how hard it needs to work to get the temperature where you’re sitting to exactly where you want it. It also sports a dehumidifier and fan mode, significantly increasing the overall value here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As an alternative to today’s featured deal, the AmazonBasics Window-Mounted Air Conditioner is worth consideration. It carries 4+ star ratings and sells at $127.50 shipped for the 5,000 BTU model. You could also jump up to the remote controlled 8,000 BTU model for slightly below $200 shipped. Or just grab a Honeywell Quietset Whole-Room Tower Fan for $55 and call it a day.

TOSOT Window Air Conditioner:

We have engineered our unit to be as quiet as possible while cooling down your room. In addition, you can use the Sleep Mode function on your remote. This feature adjusts the temperature of the unit throughout the night to an optimal sleeping temperature, giving you a head start to the day when you rise in the morning.

