4K at 144Hz? ASUS’ 27-inch Monitor is ready at $1,599 ($300+ off), more

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Swift 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor (PG27UQ) for $1,599 shipped. That’s $300+ off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This incredibly high-end monitor goes all-in with UHD, HDR, G-SYNC, and an insane 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it has a 97% DCI P3 color gamut, delivering ‘realistic colors and smoother gradation’. Inputs include DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0 and USB. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find additional monitors on sale.

ICYMI, Dell recently announced an Alienware-branded 55-inch 4K 120Hz Monitor. While it may not achieve 144Hz like the ASUS above, it does feature an OLED panel, delivering richer blacks and better power efficiency. On top of that, it features a sweet design that is quite eye-catching.

ASUS ROG Swift 27-inch Monitor features:

27 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 144 Hertz HDR gaming monitor with integrated aura Sync and ambient light sensor embraces ROG standards and design

Nvidia G SYNC HDR for lifelike contrast and color, display HDR 1000 and UHD premium Certified with peak 1000 nits brightness and 384 local dimming zones

Quantum dot IPS display with 97% DCI P3 (99% Adobe RGB) color gamut for realistic colors and smoother gradation

Marathon ready with game grade ergonomics such as tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustments and ASUS Eye Care technology to reduce eyestrain via Blue light filter and flicker free back lighting

Flexible connectivity options with Display Port 1.4, HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 hub

