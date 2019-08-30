Optoma’s 720p+ Widescreen Projector hits $290 (Refurb, Orig. $450), more

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished Optoma 720p+ Widescreen Projector (W331) for $289.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. Originally $450, today’s offer is $111 off the new condition offer at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. With a WXGA resolution, this projector beats 720p with up to a 1280 x 800 output. Brightness clocks in at 3300 lumens, which is 10% better than what I get, which is already pretty good in most conditions. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, and more. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 85% of reviewers. Head below to find more projectors on sale.

We also spotted the refurbished Optoma 1080p Projector (HD39Darbee) for $599.99 Prime shipped at Woot. Originally selling for $900, it currently fetches $750 in new condition at Amazon and has never sold for less there. This full HD projector kicks up brightness to 3500 lumens, providing an even better viewing experience in well-lit environments. Available ports are HDMI, 3.5mm, and more. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

No matter which projector you land on, you can’t go wrong with Fosmon’s 3-Port HDMI Switch at $14. Not only does it turn one HDMI port into three, it automatically switches to the most recently-used device. This allows you to set the remote aside more often and remain focused on gaming or streaming.

Optoma WXGA Widescreen Projector features:

WXGA Projection with 3300 lumens and 22000:1 contrast ratio

sRGB display profile dazzles with Rec709 color accuracy

Adjust the gamma output to match the color of the Projection surface with wall color adjustment

Hide jagged and soft edges with edge mask

Long Lamp life ensures low cost maintenance

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!