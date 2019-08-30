Satechi takes 20% off its entire Apple-friendly lineup: HomeKit gear, USB-C, more

- Aug. 30th 2019 11:09 am ET

0

Satechi is heading into the long Labor Day weekend by taking 20% off its entire Amazon storefront. Simply apply promo code SATECHI20 to lock in your savings. This is a great chance to load up on Satechi’s premium accessories at a notable discount. We typically only see this type of 20% price drop a handful of times throughout the year. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Aluminum Type-C Mobile Pro Hub for $47.99 with the above promo code. That’s down from the usual $60 price and the second best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Satechi’s Mobile Pro Hub adds plenty of I/O to your iPad Pro, including HDMI out, USB-C and A, plus 3.5mm audio. Plus, it’s available in your choice of two colors. Rated 3.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for more deals.

Other notable Satechi deals include:

Satechi USB-C Mobile Hub Pro features:

Unlock your 2018 iPad Pro’s full potential with our Satechi Type-C Mobile Pro Hub. Designed specifically for 2018 iPad Pro to conveniently access peripheral devices, wherever life may take you. Featuring stunning 4K HDMI display (30Hz), USB-C PD 3.0 charging, USB 3.0 port and 3.5mm headphone jack, all over a single USB-C connection. With its plug and play design, it is easier than ever to connect all your devices on-the-go.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
mac accessories Satechi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp