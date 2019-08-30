Satechi takes 20% off its entire Apple-friendly lineup: HomeKit gear, USB-C, more

Satechi is heading into the long Labor Day weekend by taking 20% off its entire Amazon storefront. Simply apply promo code SATECHI20 to lock in your savings. This is a great chance to load up on Satechi’s premium accessories at a notable discount. We typically only see this type of 20% price drop a handful of times throughout the year. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Aluminum Type-C Mobile Pro Hub for $47.99 with the above promo code. That’s down from the usual $60 price and the second best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Satechi’s Mobile Pro Hub adds plenty of I/O to your iPad Pro, including HDMI out, USB-C and A, plus 3.5mm audio. Plus, it’s available in your choice of two colors. Rated 3.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for more deals.

Unlock your 2018 iPad Pro’s full potential with our Satechi Type-C Mobile Pro Hub. Designed specifically for 2018 iPad Pro to conveniently access peripheral devices, wherever life may take you. Featuring stunning 4K HDMI display (30Hz), USB-C PD 3.0 charging, USB 3.0 port and 3.5mm headphone jack, all over a single USB-C connection. With its plug and play design, it is easier than ever to connect all your devices on-the-go.

