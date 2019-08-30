VANTRUE’s N2 Pro dash camera records dual 1080p or 1440p video: $126 ($75 off)

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N2 Pro Dual Dash Camera for $125.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code VANTRUER at checkout. This is down nearly $75 from its going rate of $200 and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. This is the dash camera that I personally choose to keep my SUV safe. It can record both inside and out at the same time in 1080p, or just outside at 1440p, depending on your situation. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Since the N2 Pro doesn’t come with an SD card, we recommend using your savings on this 32GB microSD card for $7.50 Prime shipped. Though the N2 Pro can support up to a 256GB microSD card, with loop recording 32GB is plenty. Plus, this dash camera has a built-in G-Shock sensor that locks recordings from being overwritten should you get in an accident.

The N2 Pro was featured in our best dash cameras roundup, alongside some other great options too. Whether you’re wanting something high-end like this, a camera that is slimline, or one that records out the front and back of your vehicle at the same time, we’ve got it for you.

Vantrue N2 Pro 1080p Dash Cam features:

Based on powerful Novatek NT96660 CPU, advanced Sony Exmor IMX323 sensor (inside car camera) and OV4689 (front car camera) image sensor, the dual 1080P dash cam simultaneously captures road front (170°) and inside cabin (140°) in crystal details at dual 1920x1080P 30fps.

The interior facing camera utilizes a Sony IMX323 sensor, 4 IR LED lights and f/2.0 aperture, which can handle low light conditions and ensures flawless video footage even when the passenger cabin is dark.

24 Hours Motion activated parking mode makes the dual car camera to automatically record once detects motion in front. Auto start and record when the ignition sparks up.

