VUDU’s Labor Day sale is packed with HD and 4K movies: Now You See Me 2, more

VUDU’s $5 Labor Day weekend sale is back with a plethora of HD and 4K movies on sale. Our top pick is Now You See Me 2 in 4K, which goes for $14 at Google Play and $13 on Amazon in HD. In this movie, you’ll follow the Four Horseman in their second act as they work on exposing the unethical practices of a tech magnate. Daniel Radcliffe takes center stage here as the tech prodigy that threatens the Horseman to do their latest heist. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Other $5 favorites:

VUDU isn’t the only one getting in on Labor Day sales. Apple has multiple iTunes deals going on right now, including $5 movies, bundles, Disney titles, and more. Plus, you can add the entire Breaking Bad series to your iTunes or VUDU library for $50, which is a 50% discount from its going rate.

Hulu is also getting in on the action, offering new customers six months of its commercial-free plan at 50% off, which makes it just $3 per month.

Now You See Me 2:

The Four Horsemen return for a second mind-bending adventure, elevating the limits of stage illusion to new heights with unprecedented stunts and their most impossible heist yet.

