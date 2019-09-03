Tell Alexa to water your lawn w/ Blossom’s $39 Sprinkler Controller (Reg. $70)

Sep. 3rd 2019

Amazon offers the Blossom 7 Smart Sprinkler System Controller for $39 shipped. Having dropped from $70, that’s good for a 44% discount, is $6 under our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked in over five months. For comparison, Home Depot still sells it for a bloated $130. Headlined by Alexa integration, Blossom’s controller adds voice or smartphone control to your existing seven-zone sprinkler system. It features scheduling as well as weather monitoring to ensure you’re only watering when necessary. Over 140 shoppers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

Take advantage of scheduling and more for your lawn at a more affordable price point with Orbit’s Programmable Hose Faucet Timer. At under $20, this #1 best-seller ditches smartphone or Alexa support. But it does allow you to set a time each day to water the lawn and more. 

Blossom 7 Smart Sprinkler System Controller features:

  • Uses up-to-the minute satellite based weather data so sprinklers water Only when they need to
  • Helps to prevent over-watering
  • Covers 7 zones. The connector for the pump start relay (PSR) can alternatively be set to support an eighth Zone.
  • Create a watering schedule for your sprinkler system from anywhere by using a smartphone or tablet

