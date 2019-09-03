Easily fix your car’s woes with this popular OBD2 Bluetooth scanner, now $40

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, FIXD via Amazon offers its ODB2 Professional Bluetooth Scan and Code Reader Tool for $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, you would usually pay $60 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Having an OBD2 tool handy can be particularly helpful as we enter the cold months of the year. This model connects via Bluetooth and “translates your vehicle into simple English, empowering you to make the easy fix in many cases & saving you precious time.” Smartphone connectivity brings everything into one app, where you can track and note where potential issues may be popping up. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 2,600 Amazon reviewers.

Consider putting your savings towards this OBD2 guide which will make it easier to understand and potentially repair issues that pop up with your vehicle. Includes 700 step-by-step procedures with pictures and illustrations to help you make your way through the repair process. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with some 450 reviewers leaving a 4.4/5 star rating.

FIXD Bluetooth OBD2 Scanner features:

Powerful Check Engine Light Diagnostics — Read and diagnose your check engine light, understand the severity of the issue, and clear that pesky light from your vehicle. FIXD translates your vehicle into simple English, empowering you to make the easy fix in many cases & saving you precious time. FIXD also saves you money by providing you with estimated repair costs up-front, allowing you to feel more confident during those trips to the mechanic.

