AmazonBasics Portable Mac USB Mic now under $10 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon is now offering its AmazonBasics Portable USB Condenser Microphone for $9.82. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Going for around $35 at the top of the year, this model has started to drop in price over the last several months. Now, it is within cents of both our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. While it certainly won’t provide the same level of quality as something like a Blue USB mic, this is a great way to boost your Mac’s recording capabilities for under $10. Even if it’s just to improve your conference call fidelity, today’s deal is worth a look. It will work with Mac right out of the box (also compatible with Windows) and includes a 4.9-foot USB cable plus a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from around 70% off the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If you’re looking to connect this thing to a newer MacBook that only sports USB-C jacks, you’ll need an adapter of some kind. This USB-C to USB-A 2-pack will do the trick at just $5 Prime shipped. You’ll also have one left over to use elsewhere or for other gear.

However, if you’re looking to up your Mac audio even more, we also have Blue’s Snowball USB mic at $30 off right now. Another great resource for mics (among other things) is our feature on the best podcast gear.

AmazonBasics Portable USB Condenser Mic:

Portable USB condenser microphone for excellent sound quality when recording; ideal for vocals, instruments, podcasts, home movies, and more

Single condenser capsule; omnidirectional pick-up pattern (equally sensitive to sound from any direction); 16 bits; sample rate of 48kHz; frequency response of 70Hz to 15kHz

Plug-and-play USB connectivity (no drivers required); 4.9-foot USB cable (mini USB to USB) and travel case included; clips onto a computer

